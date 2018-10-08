Gujarat rape case: The following case of violence against non-Gujaratis surfaced after it attacks that a 14-month-old girl Uttar by a 20-year-old man hailing from Bihar in Sabarkantha district. The rape incident took place on September 28 after which wrath.

In what could be perceived as a fresh development in case of violence against non-Gujaratis in several parts of the state, as many as 342 people have been arrested by the Gujarat Police for allegedly attacking migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The following case of violence against non-Gujaratis surfaced after it was reported that a 14-month-old girl was raped by a 20-year-old man hailing from Bihar in Sabarkantha district. The rape incident took place on September 28 after which the accused was arrested by the police.

The migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Gujarat have been facing the wrath of the locals ever since the toddler was raped. As per reports, following week-long attacks, several families from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar left Gujarat and went back to their native states in order to save their families from the attacks.

Commenting on the attacks on non-Gujaraties, Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said that six districts in Gujarat have been badly affected by the violence. Out the six districts, Mehsana and Sabarkantha were the worst hit.

Sabarkantha: Security increased in sensitive areas following incidents of violence after rape of 14-month-old girl. SP Chaitanya Mandlik says, 'we've deployed adequate security at sensitive areas&factories. We urge people not to believe in rumours spread on social media'.#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/QjD0nnOgPM — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018

The police officer added that 42 cases have been registered so far from the districts. He added that they have arrested 342 people so far over their involvement o‌ the case.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor said that he will be going on a hunger strike from October 11 if the government fails to withdraw false cases registered against the locals.

