On being questioned about her discovery, Sejal said she used cow dung in her house for flooring and from that experience she thought of doing something with her car as the heat was getting unbearable.

Gujarat woman devices new strategy to beat the heat, paints her Toyota Corolla with cow dung: Ahmedabad resident Sejal Shah claims to have devised a unique strategy to beat the heat with optimum utilisation of cow dung. Things like this may sound weird but she has done it. Sejal has applied cow dung all over the body of her Toyota Corolla sedan to protect it from the scorching rays of the sun. Hard to digest? Yeah, it depends on personal preference and the ambience you prefer while driving a car worth 11 lakh rupees.

This unique method of using cow dung instead of an air-conditioner has gone viral on social media. Sejal has taken it to another level. Sejal says she has successfully applied cow dung on the walls and floor of her house to keep the room temperature under control. On being questioned about her discovery, Sejal said she used cow dung in her house for flooring and from that experience she thought of doing something with her car as the heat was getting unbearable.

In India, we have seen farmers using cow dung in their fields both as manure and pesticide and to desist animals from destroying their crops. While preparation of cow dung patties is a different form of art for rural women who use it as fuel. Dried cow dung in different shapes and sizes are sold in India and also available on e-commerce platforms nowadays.

Great idea by Mrs. Sejal Shah of Ahmedabad to plaster cow dung on her car to keep it cool. Jai Ho👍 pic.twitter.com/lnbwjoJuvf — Dipak Pujari (@PujariDipak) May 22, 2019

