The announcement of 59-year-old BJP leader's name as the Chief Minister-elect at a legislative party meeting of the BJP on Sunday came as a surprise for many as the low-profile MLA was not seen to be among the top contenders for the post.

A total of 24 ministers took oath on Thursday as part of the Gujarat Cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and former CM Vijay Rupani. Rajendra Trivedi, the former Speaker of State Assembly, was also inducted as minister in the Cabinet.

Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Brijesh Merja, Jitu Choudhary, Manisha Vakil, Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradip Parmar, Arjunsinh Chauhan, Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Purnesh Modi, Raghavji Patel, Mukesh Patel, Nimisha Suthar, Arvind Raiyani, Kuber Dindor, Kirtisinh Vaghela, Ganjedra Parmar, Raghvbhai Makwana, Vinod Moradia, Devabhai Malam have been sworn-in as the ministers in Gujarat’s cabinet.

The first cabinet meeting of the newly-inducted Council of Ministers of Gujarat will be held on Thursday at 4.30 pm. “The first cabinet meeting of the Council of Ministers to be chaired by CM @Bhupendrapbjp will take place at 4.30 pm today at Gandhinagar,” Gujarat’s CMO office tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat. The party is counting on Patel to shore up the party’s fortunes ahead of the assembly elections towards the end of next year. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state’s 182 Assembly seats and Congress got 77 seats.