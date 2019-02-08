Gujjar community protests in Rajasthan demanding reservation: The Gujjar community in Rajasthan on Friday, February 8, led an agitation at railway tracks at Sawai Madhopur, demanding the implementation of 5% reservation in educational an employment sector. The agitators asserted that if 10% quota can be given to EWS groups of the general category then why not to them.

Gujjar community protests in Rajasthan demanding reservation: The Gujjar community in Rajasthan on Friday, February 8, protested at railway tracks at Sawai Madhopur, demanding the implementation of 5% reservation in educational an employment sector. The sit-in by hundreds of people are resulted in a halt to train movement on Delhi to Muslim line, media reports said. The agitators marched from Jaipur to the railway tracks in at Sawai Madhopur. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje had promised the Gujjar community of 5% reservation following an incessant agitation.

It was earlier planned that there would be an additional reservation for OBS from 21 to 26%, out of which provide 5% to Gujjars and other communities. However, the then government failed to implement the order. The agitation comes amid excessive controversy over the Upper Caste Quota Bill, which was aims to povide 10% reservation to economically weaker sections of the general category and which was recently approved by President Ram Nath Kovind, making it a Law.

Rajasthan: Members of Gujjar community hold reservation movement in Sawai Madhopur. Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla says, “We want 5% reservation. Govt hasn't responded to my request. So, I am going to do an agitation. Govt should give, I don’t know from where do they give? pic.twitter.com/FowC95S02E — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2019

The move, that was pushed by the Narendra Modi government, was introduced as a constitutional amendment, which was passed in parliament despite excessively heated debate.

On this, the Gujjar community asserted that if 10% quota can be given to EWS groups of the general category then why not to them, claiming that their demand is perennial.

Speaking on the development, Gujjar leader Singh Bainsla said that since the government has not responded to our demands, we have announced an agitation.

