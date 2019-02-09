Gujjar reservation protest in Rajasthan: The Gujjars are demanding 5 per cent quota under the legal limit of 50 per cent reservation. Currently, they are getting 1 per cent reservation in the 'most backward' category.

Gujjar reservation protest in Rajasthan: At least four trains were cancelled and one diverted in Kota division of West Central Railway zone due to the ongoing reservation movement by the Gujjar community in Rajasthan on Saturday, the ANI reported. Members of the community blocked the railway track in Maksudanpura of Sawai Madhopur demanding 5% quota under the legal limit of 50 per cent reservation. Currently, the Gujjars in Rajasthan are getting 1 per cent reservation in the ‘most backward’ category.

The Gujjar are protesting under the leadership Kirori Singh Bainsla. On January 18, 2019, Bainsla had given an ultimatum to the Rajasthan government to resolve the issue of reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutes within 20 days or face protests. He had threatened to hold a ‘panchayat’ in Khandar, Nainwa, Ajmer and Dausa if their demands weren’t fulfilled. Apart from that, Bainsla requested government employees belonging to the most backward classes to join the protest.

Earlier, the news agency had reported that seven trains in Kota Division of Western Central Railway were diverted, 1 cancelled, 3 short originated and 1 short terminated due to protest of the Gujjar community over the matter of reservation.

Gujjar leaders said they have a good chief minister (Manohar Lal Khattar) good prime minister (Narendra Modi) and the two leaders should listen to the demands of Gujjar community. It isn’t an uphill task for Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide reservation to the community, they added.

Meanwhile, 20 other trains to New Delhi are also running late today due to fog/low visibility, the Railway Ministry said.

