Gun-toting Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion smells conspiracy in viral video: Suspended BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion has smelt conspiracy behind the viral video in which he is purportedly seen brandishing guns. He said that the weapons were not loaded and they were licensed. He said that he was not aiming gun towards anyone or threatening anyone. Champion asked whether drinking alcohol and keeping licensed gun was a crime.

Earlier, Champion was suspended from the party for threatening a journalist. It was followed by his presence in a viral video brandishing guns and dancing to Bollywood songs to celebrate homecoming after leg surgery. The contents of the video are disturbing wherein he is seen hurling abusive languages, besides brandishing guns.

BJP MLA Pranav Champion who was recently suspended from the party for threatening a journalist, seen in a viral video brandishing guns. Police says, "will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not." (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AbsApoYR2g — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

The Delhi Police had arrested him following the complaint filed by a journalist in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri police station. He was caught on camera while threatening a journalist. The video subsequently went viral on social media.

He was suspended from the party membership for three months. Uttarakhand BJP chief Naresh Bansal took action against Champion on charges of misbehaviour with the journalist. The BJP also condemned the incident.

BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni had stated that the action was taken against MLA because similar complaints used to come against him. Baluni said that the party would talk to the BJP’s Uttarakhand unit about Champion and stringent action will be taken against him.

Champion was earlier also in the news during Lok Sabha elections 2019. He wanted a mandate for his wife from Haridwar. He even described HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and then sitting MP as a migratory bird.

