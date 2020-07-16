Dalit couple have ingested poison because police allegedly beat both of them during a pro-intrusion campaign. Opposition has demanded a probe committe to understand the whole situation. The Home Minister informed that action have been taken against the police personnel involved.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has formed a team to enquire into the Guna incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were allegedly beaten by the police during an anti-encroachment drive. The Congress leader hits out at the state government over the Guna incident in which a couple consumed poison after they were allegedly manhandled by the police during an anti-encroachment drive.

“It is very sad that the state is now recognised for atrocities on Dalits. This govt is govt of trade. It only announced that land will not be taken from the poor. But, the same is not followed. This is the real face of the government,” Kamal Nath told ANI. “The incident is very upsetting. Transferring officers is of no use, these tactics are only part of a show but building a good environment is what matters. Officers removed today will be posted someplace good tomorrow,” Nath added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Wednesday night directed immediate removal of Collector and SP of Guna. A State government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

To inquire into the incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has formed a committee,” a letter from Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee said. The Committee will visit the place of incident on July 17 and will take information regarding it. It will make a report and submit it to Kamal Nath, the letter said. It consists of seven members including former Ministers, former and present MLAs amongst others.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district. The duo is in stable condition. “Land has been allotted for college. So people, who had encroached it, were being removed. Both husband and wife consumed pesticide after which they were admitted to a hospital. Both are in stable condition,” Singh said.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on the incident Mishra said, “When it was Rahul Gandhi’s govt in Madhya Pradesh then officers were posted under prepaid system.”‘ “In Madhya Pradesh, we have rule of law. People who will not abide by the law will be sent to jail. During Kamal Nath’s government criminal was never caught and was given protection. Today we take immediate action and even big officers are also not spared,” he said.

