Gunfight in Manipur’s Ukhrul Over Land Dispute; Prohibitory Orders Issued

Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Ukhrul town, Manipur, following a gunfight between two groups on Wednesday over the cleaning of a disputed plot of land, part of the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’, officials reported.

Both groups belong to the Naga community but come from different villages, each claiming ownership of the contested land. The altercation resulted in several injuries, prompting the deployment of the Assam Rifles to help restore order, according to police sources.

In issuing the prohibitory orders, Ukhrul Sub-Divisional Magistrate D. Kamei referenced a letter from the Superintendent of Police expressing concerns about a “social work” initiative organized by the Thawaijao Hungpung Young Students’ Organisation (THYSO) and the objections raised by the Hunphun Village Authority in the Hunphun area.

The order noted the potential for law and order issues stemming from the land dispute between the Hunphun and Hungpung villages, which could lead to breaches of peace and public tranquility. It stated, “Such disturbances may result in serious breaches of peace, public tranquility, and danger to human lives and properties.”

As a result, the order prohibits individuals from leaving their residences or engaging in any activities that could disrupt the existing law and order situation in the Scheduled area, effective from 9:30 AM on October 2, 2024, until further notice.

Authorities are closely monitoring developments and will take additional measures as needed.