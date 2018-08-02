In a shocking incident, unidentified gunmen on Wednesday fired in the air after looting Rs 5.77 lakh from State Bank of India (SBI) branch in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The gunmen, around 7-8 held people at gunpoint at SBI's branch and looted Rs 5.77 lakh. According to police reports, an investigation in the case has been launched to nab the gunmen who are being suspected as militants.

In a shocking incident, unidentified gunmen on Wednesday held people at gunpoint and looted Rs 5.77 lakh from State Bank of India (SBI) branch in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. According to police reports, the unidentified gunmen are being suspected as militants who held people at gunpoint and looted the bank in broad daylight. The most shocking part of the incident is that after looting the bank, one of the gunman fired from his weapon in the air while escaping from the area in a car. The SBI’s branch is located in Qaimoh area of Kulgam.

According to an official at the police control room in Kulgam, there were around 7-8 militants who looted the bank and took away Rs 5,77,850 from SBI branch. Following the incident, security teams cordoned off the area and dispatched police teams to nab the robbers. The entire incident was captured in CCTV footage showing how the gunmen held people present in the bank at gunpoint and loot the bank, taking Rs 5.77 lakh. In the video, one can also see how one of the gunmen slapped and threatened people present in the bank.

Not a first time when gunmen have targeted banks in the valley. Earlier also, several such incidents have taken place when unidentified gunmen, militants looted banks or sometimes took away the ATM machines. A rise in such incidents has taken place ever since PM Modi’s note ban implementation.

While an investigation has been initiated in the case, so far, there are no reports of an arrest. Also, there is no information on whether any civilian or security personnel was injured in the robbery incident. The incident has taken place just four days after unidentified gunmen during a robbery attempt targeted 2 bank guards while a civilian suffered injuries inside Kulgam’s Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

