At least 13 people were charred to death in the Gurdaspur firecracker factory explosion in Batala area of Punjab’s Gurdaspur on Wednesday. The death toll is likely to go up as 50 people are feared trapped inside the factory, reports said. The reason behind the fire has been ascertained yet.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control after they received the frantic calls. Bodies of all the deceased have been evacuated from the building. The bodies will be sent for postmortem.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed condolences for those who have been killed in the fire tragedy. CM Amarinder said rescue operations are underway with deputy commissioner and SSP heading the relief efforts. he tweeted: Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts.

Punjab Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar has also expressed his grief on the incident and assured of government’s immediate action.

BJP Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol said that NDRF teams and local administration have been rushed for rescue operations. He tweeted: Saddened to hear about the news of blast in Batala factory.NDRF teams and local administration has been rushed for rescue operation.

