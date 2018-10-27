In shocker being reported from Gurgaon, a man chopped he business partners body into 25 pieces and disposed them at isolated roads en route to Ludhiana. Fearing arrest, the man and his wife decided to commit suicide. Later, when the wife retracted her suicide promise, he slit her throat and mislead the investigating police.

A Gurgaon man killed his business partner and chopped his body into 25 pieces after he failed to repay a loan of Rs 40 lakh. Fearing his arrest over killing his partner, the accused asked his wife to commit suicide together. However, when the wife refused, he slit her throat and tried to mislead the investigating Gurgaon Police. As per reports, the accused, identified as Harnek Singh had taken a loan from his friend Jaskaran Singh. Months passed and Harnek Singh started giving deaf hear to Jaskaran’s repeated reminders and further refused to repay the money.

After being denied the repayment of the loan, Jaskaran reached Harnek Singh’s house in DLF Phase 2 October 14. Upon reaching his house, Harnek, his wife and another accomplice tied Jaskaran to a chair and killed him. Later, the accused along with his wife chopped Jaskaran into 25 pieces and stuffed them into two bags. Later, the couple went to Ludhiana and threw his body parts at isolated places.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating PRO of Gurgaon Police told PTI that the accused along with his wife kept throwing Jaskaran’s body parts on the road en route to Ludhiana. After spending some time in Ludhiana, the accused couple returned back to Gurgaon and realised that they will soon be arrested. Fearing the arrest, Harnek convinced his wife, Gurmehar Kaur, to commit suicide.

After Harnek’s wife refused to commit suicide, he slit her throat with a sharp weapon and injured himself in order mislead the investigating officials. Harnek murdered his wife on October 22. While being questioned by the police over his wife’s murder, he said that the house was attacked by the robbers who murdered his wife. Failing to give a satisfactory explanation, the police detained him and started interrogating him.

The accused later confessed to his crimes and was sent to a two-day police custody.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More