Rajasthan Assembly passes Bill to grant 5 per cent quota to Gujjars: Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla said it's good that the bill has been passed and want all political leaders, ministers, MLAs, law experts, intellectuals to review it.

Rajasthan Assembly passes Bill to grant 5 per cent quota to Gurjars: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday passed the Rajasthan Backward Classes Amendment Bill, 2019 passed in the legislative assembly to grant 5 per cent quota to Gurjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Lohar, Banjara and Gadaria people. The move came after the Gurjar community in Rajasthan on Friday (February 8, 2019) led an agitation at railway tracks at Sawai Madhopur, demanding the implementation of 5% reservation in educational an employment sector. The agitators asserted that if 10% quota can be given to EWS groups of the general category, why can’t the Gurjar community demand 5% quota.

Hailing the Bill, Gurjar Arakshan Sangarsh Samiti chief Kirori Singh Bainsla said it’s good that the bill has been passed and want all political leaders, ministers, MLAs, law experts, intellectuals to review it. On January 18, 2019, Bainsla had given an ultimatum to the Rajasthan government to resolve the issue of reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutes within 20 days or face protests. He had threatened to hold a ‘panchayat’ in Khandar, Nainwa, Ajmer and Dausa if their demands weren’t fulfilled. Bainsla also requested government employees belonging to the most backward classes to join the protest.

A Rajasthan government delegation led by Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan had approached Bainsla to break the ice, but Bainsla refused to call off the protest. He said the government had earlier assured them of offering 5% reservation.

The ruling Congress government in Rajasthan and the Opposition Bhartiya Janta Party were caught in the reservation drama. Under mounting pressure from Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress was forced to clear its stand on the Gurjar reservation. Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs Joginder Singh Awana and Wajib Ali asked the Rajasthan government to grant 5 per cent quota for the Gurjars and four other communities during the first session of the 15th state assembly on Monday, reports said.

However, analysts say the latest move won’t prove beneficial for the Congress Party in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as the Gurjar vote bank is confined to only two seats in Rajasthan.

