Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Friday, January 11, 2019, was convicted by the Panchkula Court in a murder case. The Panchkula Court will sentence the punishment on January 17, 2019. After the verdict, section 144 is being imposed in Haryana and security has been beefed up near the Dera headquarters in Panchkula district of Haryana.

In a Journalist’s murder case, self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted by the Panchkula Court on Friday, January 11, 2019. The Panchkula Court will sentence the punishment on January 17, 2019. The journalist was shot dead at the point-blank range at his residence in Haryana’s Sirsa.

The news agency ANI reported that all four accused including Gurmeet Ram Rahim have been convicted in Journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati’s murder case by the Central Bureau of Investigation Special Court in Panchkula, Haryana. The court will pronounce the sentence on January 17.

According to the reports, the special commando force has been deployed near the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters and around the court premises in Panchkula, around 500 personnel are deployed and heavy barricading has also been organised at the periphery of the court to control the followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

All four including Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in Journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati murder case, by CBI Spl Court in Panchkula. Sentence to be pronounced on January 17.

According to the reports, the journalist Ram Chandra was killed after he published an article with anonymous letter narrating how women have been molested and raped in Dera headquarters in Sirsa, run by Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

In 2003, a case was filed against the four people including Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, which was later handed to the CBI in 2006 and today a special CBI case pronounced Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty.

