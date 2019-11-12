Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the nation has poured in wishes for the founder of Sikhism including PM Modi and other political leaders.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have offered their tribute to the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th birth anniversary or Prakash Parv.

Extending greetings to the nation, PM Modi tweeted that it was important for everyone to fulfill the Guru Nanak’s dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.

Home Minister Amit Shah also wished everyone on the occasion of Parv Prakash adding that the first Sikh Guru was a unique example of India’s saint tradition underlining that his teachings were a source of inspiration for the people. He added that Guru Nanak Dev taught everyone to keep away from discrimination.

Early morning today at Delhi‘s Bangla Sahib Gurdwara (Sikh house of worship) on the 550th birth anniversary of #GuruNanakDevji. #HappyGurpurab. Thanks Balbir Singh & all members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara community #GuruNanak550 #GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/0cNcUWRmtS — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) November 12, 2019

Other political leaders to have paid tribute to the first Sikh leader include Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Devotees in lakhs have thronged Gurudwaras across the country to seek blessings of Guru Nanak Dev. As far as Guru Nanak’s teachings are concerned, his three guiding principles are Naam Japana, Kirat Karna and Vand Chhakana which basically teach one to chant God’s name, to engage in the labour of one’s hands and to share with everyone.

Wishing everyone a very happy #GuruNanakJayanti. U. S. Embassy New Delhi is closed today. pic.twitter.com/A2QOMNRFqT — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 12, 2019

A 10-day long programme already in place organised by the Punjab government is being held at Sultanpur Lodhi town from November 1 to 12. The Amarinder Singh government has spent over Rs 3,200 crore to initiate development works in the state on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

About Guru Nanak: Also known as the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev is perceived as God’s messenger who spent his crucial years of life travelling and teaching others to follow the path of devotion.

‘Share selflessly, make an honest living and always remember God’, he said. Let us pledge to follow Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings on the pious occasion of #gurupurab. May his spiritual blessings illuminate your life. #GuruNanakJayanti #GuruNanakDevJi #GuruNanak550 @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/0p7QsLQp4Y — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 12, 2019

In the first 20 years of travelling, Guru Nanak covered prominent places like Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh. While in the second part of his journey, he travelled through Sri Lanka for an extended period of 12 years.

