A 22-year-old university student allegedly raped a minor girl in the basement parking of housing society in Gurugram on Wednesday, said reports. The incident took place in Gurugram’s Sector 84 and the accused is on a run after committing the crime. The accused, Piyush is studying in a private university and used to live in the same society as the victim. The girl’s mother filed a police complaint following which the accused was booked under sections of the POCSO Act. During the investigation, it was also reported that the accused had raped the girl twice before Wednesday.

In the police complaint, victim’s mother alleged that the accused forced her to come with him the corner of the basement and rape her. She said that the girl was out to play in the basement of the building like any other day. The victim’s mother got to know about the incident when she returned home and her daughter shared the ordeal.

The accused used to live to live in a flat with his brother. Also, he committed the crime on the spot which was away from the CCTV’s surveillance. Following the police complaint, Piyush’s family tried to contact the victim’s family and discouraged them from filing the complaint. However, the victim’s mother said that it was necessary to file a complaint as the accused can also affect the other children in the society.

Chief Child welfare committee chief Shakuntala Dhull told the police that the girl and the accused used to know each other for last few months. She also said that they have been connected on Instagram. The accused has not been arrested yet while the police is trying to investigate the matter. Also, the medical examination has confirmed rape and a case has been registered.

