In another shocking incident exposing law & order situation in Haryana's Gurugram, a 22-year-old woman was raped after she was pulled out of the car in front of her husband, brother-in-law. The incident took place when the husband, brother-in-law were and woman were returning from a family function. The husband went out of the car to easy himself when a group of men pulled the woman out of the car and sexually assaulted her.

In another embarrassment for the Haryana government, a 22-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Sector 56 in Gurugram. According to reports, the accused held woman’s husband and brother-in-law at gun point. The car had stopped at a place near Business Park Tower in sector 56 where victim’s husband had stepped out of the car to get easy. So far, at least four people have arrested by the police. The Haryana Government under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is facing severe backlash after several cases of rape have surfaced in the past couple of months.

According to reports, woman, her husband, and the brother-in-law were returning from a family function when the incident to place. The husband in order to get easy got out of the car near a business park in Sector 56 Gurugram when a group of men held the husband and brother-in-law at gunpoint and sexually assaulted the 22-year-old woman. Sharing her ordeal with the police in her complaint, the victim said, the two cars pulled up there and four persons asked them the reason for stopping their vehicle.

Speaking on the incident, Gurugram ACP and chief PRO Manish Sehgal said the accused then dragged her out of the car and while three of them held her husband and brother-in-law at gunpoint, the fourth one raped her. The accused men even threatened the victims that be prepared for dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police.

However, speaking on the issue of law & order situation in Haryana after recent rape cases in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The government will enact a law to provide for capital punishment for those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 years or below. The state government would make a request for setting up fast-track courts for dealing with rape cases to ensure speedy justice to the victims.”