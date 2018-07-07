A 45-year-old father was arrested for allegedly raping her daughter's friend who was visiting the high-end apartment of The Belaire in DLF 5 in Gurugram. The daughter of victim studies abroad and was visiting her home on holidays. She had invited her school fried to her apartment in DLF 5 to spend some time with her.

Gurugram police arrested a 45-year-old father for allegedly raping her daughter’s friend who was visiting the high-end apartment of The Belaire in DLF 5 on Thursday. As per police reports, the victim was identified as an 18-year-old friend of his daughter. The accused was identified as a businessman who had been living in the apartment from past eight years. As per reports, the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, between 3 am to 5 am when the victim was reportedly sleeping in the apartment.

After the incident took place, the victim called the Gurugram police and narrated the whole matter. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police rushed to the spot and the accused was arrested with 3 hours of time.

After being interrogated, the accused father confessed to his crimes. The police officer added that he will be produced before a court on Saturday.

Commenting on the incident, the police station house officer, Poonam Hooda told HT that the victim along with her mother had approached the police at around 12 noon, some 5-6 hours after the incident took place and filed a complaint against the father.

A case has been registered under IPC sections of 376, 506 and 328. The case has been registered at Gurugram’s Sector 51 women’s police station.

As per reports, the accused took her daughter and her friend to Cyber Hub for dinner as his wife was not at home. After reaching home, the accused father locked daughter’s friend inside the room and threatened to kill her if shared the incident with anyone.

