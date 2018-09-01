An FIR was filed against Robert Vadra, brother in law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Gurugram land scam case.

An FIR was filed against Robert Vadra, brother in law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Gurugram land scam case. The case has been registered under various sections like IPC 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471 and Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Khedki Daula police station of Haryana. The cases relate to the fraudulent land transaction by Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited, owned by Robert Vadra.

Updating………

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More