Reacting to FIR filed against him in connection with Gurugram land scam case, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said it is politically motivated. On the other hand, Robert Vadra said FIR registered against him is BJP government's tactics to divert people's attention from real issues.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said FIR filed against him in connection with Gurugram land scam case is politically motivated. The statement by Congress leader comes a day after Haryana police filed an FIR against him and Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in connection with Gurugram land scam case. It also comes a day after Robert Vadra slammed Modi government over FIR filed against him in land scam case. Rubbishing all charges framed against him by Haryana police, businessman Robert Vadra called it a politically motivated.

He added that the government is trying to divert people’s attention from real issues as it is election season. He said, “Election season, increase in oil prices… so let’s divert real people’s issues with my decade-old issue. What’s new?”

Meanwhile, the BJP has dismissed Congress’ allegations, saying that this is not a personal fight and the BJP government does not tolerate corruption at any cost. Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also reacted on the matter and said the law will take its own course.

The case has been registered under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), 420 (Cheating), 467 (Forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Criminal Misconduct by a public servant) in Kherki Daula police station of Haryana.

The FIR against Robert Vadra and Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been lodged in relation to the Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited which is owned by Robert Vadra.

