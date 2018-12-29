Gurugram land scam case: The Haryana government has ordered an investigation into an alleged Gurugram land scam involving UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In September this year, the Haryana Police had registered an FIR against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Robert Vadra in an alleged land scam in Gurugram.

Besides Hooda and Vadra, DLF Gurugram and Onkareshwa Properties Gurugram were also named in the FIR

Gurugram land scam case: The Haryana government has ordered an investigation into an alleged Gurugram land scam involving UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter has given permission to Gurugram Police Commissioner to investigate former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Robert Vadra in relation to an FIR registered against them for alleged regularities in land scam case.

KK Rao, Gurugram Police Commissioner on the land deal case against Robert Vadra and former Haryana CM BS Hooda: We have got the approval(from state Govt) to probe and the investigation is underway (28.12.18) pic.twitter.com/SE2rem1Utu — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2018

Speaking on the land deal case, Gurugram Police Commissioner KK Rao said they have got the approval from Haryana government to investigate Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Robert Vadra. He further said the investigation into the matter is underway.

In September this year, the Haryana Police had registered an FIR against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, businessman Robert Vadra in an alleged land scam in Gurugram. Besides Hooda and Vadra, DLF Gurugram and Onkareshwa Properties Gurugram were also named in the FIR.

They were booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 467(forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case relates to the fraudulent land transaction by Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited, owned by Robert Vadra.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More