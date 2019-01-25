CBI conducts raids at 30 places in Delhi-NCR region over Manesar land scam: On November 1, 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe into the acquisition process for 1,407 acre and subsequent release of 95 per cent land in Gurugram.

A team of CBI officials is present at the residence of former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda in Rohtak, Haryana on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

CBI conducts raids at 30 places in Delhi-NCR region over Manesar land scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at more than 30 places in the Delhi-NCR region including the residential premises of former Haryana chief minister B S Hooda in connection with the Manesar land scam. The CBI sleuths conducted raids around 8:30 am while Hooda was present at his Model Town residence in Rohtak, reports said.

Reports said the previous Congress government, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had issued a notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act June 2, 2009, for acquiring 1,407 acres of land in Gurugram (formerly known as Gurgaon). And the land had been acquired in Nagli Umarpur, Tigra, Ullhawas, Kadarpur, Maidawas, Badshahpur, Behrampur and Ghata area for the purpose of development of residential Sectors 58 to 63 and residential-commercial Sectors 65 to 67.

Hooda and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora were granted bail by a CBI court on furnishing a bail bond of Rs five lakh each for their alleged involvement in the illegal re-allotment of land to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL).

