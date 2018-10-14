Gurugram witnessed a spine-chilling incident on Saturday noon after the wife and the son of the District judge were shot at in Arcadia Market in presence of several people. The accused official was deployed as the security guard to the son and the mother.

As per reports, after opening fire at the duo, the guard fled from the spot. However, the Gurugram Police acted swiftly and nabbed the accused.

The matter was highlighted after a CCTV footage of the guard dragging the boy’s body into the car went viral on social media. After the incident took place, the two victims were rushed to the hospital. While the mother breathed last today morning, the son is said to be critical. The mother was identified as Ritu while the son who is said to be battling for his life is identified as Dhruv.

The accused guard has been identified as Mahipal who had been working with the judge for over a year. Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT will be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Gurugram Sulochana Gajraj. Apart from the DCP, two ACPs and four inspectors have been named to be the part of the SIT.

While the reason behind the shootout remains unknown, several media reports have suggested that Mahipal had recently adopted Christianity and Judge’s wife used to express displeasure of it. Irked over the constant nagging he shot the wife and son.

