In a breaking development to the 2017 Gurugram school murder case, the accused bus conductor has been acquitted by Child Special Court on Wednesday. The bus conductor was accused in the murder case of a 7-year-old Class 2nd student who was found dead with his throat slit inside the toilet in school. The case became one of the top priorities for the probing agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Haryana Police after pressure from society, media started building up to nab the culprit.

In a sensational murder that raised millions of eye-brows and concerns about the security of students in schools across the nation, a 7-year-old Class 2nd student was found dead in a pool of blood inside school campus in Gurugram in the morning hours. Initially, the investigation agencies first detained the school bus conductor and accused him of molesting the child and then killing him. However, the case later took a turn and a class 11 student was then made accused in the murder of a 7-year-old.

Parents of the victim protested and agitated in front of the school campus. There were candlelight marches which were organised to put pressure on the state government to speed up the process of investigation and book the culprits in the case. Victim’s parents in their appeal to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar demanded a CBI probe. The Chief Minister after considering the gravity of the case gave orders for a CBI probe in the matter. A series of grilling and interrogation sessions continued for days as part of police and CBI’s investigation to rebuild the case and find out the culprit.

