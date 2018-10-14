Gurugram shooting: The SIT of Gurugram Police, which is probing the attack on wife and son of a District and Sessions judge, Sunday said the motive behind the attack is not clear yet as the accused SPO was constantly changing statements during interrogation. The 32-year-old accused security guard, identified as Mahipal, was mentally disturbed at the time of shooting the wife and son of the district judge, reports claimed.

Gurugram shooting: The SIT of Gurugram Police, which is probing the attack on wife and son of a District and Sessions judge, Sunday said the motive behind the attack is not clear yet as the accused SPO was constantly changing statements during interrogation. DCP East Gurugram Sulochana Gajraj said the accused was showing little support during the probe. She further added that the accused gunman would not undergo any medical treatment. The police will ask the court for remand of the accused, she added.

The wife of the judge, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital of Gurugram, succumbed to injuries on Sunday. However, the son is still critical. The 32-year-old accused security guard, identified as Mahipal, was mentally disturbed at the time of shooting the wife and son of the district judge reports said quoting a statement by Gurugram Police Commissioner KK Rao. The shocking incident took place in broad daylight on Saturday in Sector 49 of Gurugram.

We will seek his (accused gunman) remand and question him further. It is still not clear why he shot wife and son of additional sessions judge yesterday, investigation is underway: Sulochana Gajraj, DCP East Gurugram pic.twitter.com/QMpokcXtF7 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2018

Via whatsapp, Apparently, gun man of a judge shot his son and wife openly in gurugram This shows how fearless these criminals have grown up to be. pic.twitter.com/wu5woTaops — Arunaksh Bhandari (@My7RCR) October 14, 2018

The accused official was deployed as the security guard to the son and the mother. As per reports, after opening fire at the duo, the guard fled from the spot. The matter was highlighted after a CCTV footage of the guard dragging the body of the son of the judge into the car went viral on social media.

The Gurugram Police yesterday constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by DCP East Sulochana Gajraj to probe into the matter. Meanwhile, some media reports claimed that the accused had recently embraced Christianity and wife of the judge used to expressed her displeased over it. Irked over the constant nagging he shot the wife and son of the judge. However, the veracity of the reports can’t be confirmed.

