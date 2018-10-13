Gurugram shooting: The wife and son of Additional Sessions Judge were shot at in a Gurugram market by his guard on Saturday, October 13. The incident took place near Arcadia Market in Sector 49, Gurugram, media reports said.

The wife and son of Additional Sessions Judge were shot at a Gurugram market by his guard on Saturday

Gurugram shooting: The wife and son of Additional Sessions Judge were shot at a Gurugram market by his guard on Saturday, October 13. The incident took place near Arcadia Market in Sector 49, Gurugram, media reports said. The gunman first shot his wife and then his son on a busy road, while people just gazed at the incident. Following the attack, Mahipal tried to drag the judge son in the car. However, he failed to do that and drove away in the same vehicle that the family had used to go to the market.

After attacking them, the guard reached the nearest police station and fired at them once again. Meanwhile, the Station House Officer tried his level best to nab him but failed. However, the attacker was arrested after a little time. According to DCP Gurgaon (East), wife of a judge and son were shot at by their guard.

#WATCH: Wife and son of an additional sessions judge shot at by the judge's gunman in #Gurugram's Sector-49. Both the injured have been admitted to the hospital and the gunman has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/rMqXdYHrxR — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

His wife and son have been admitted to the nearest hospital. Media reports say both their condition is critical. The police are probing the reason behind such an extreme step, which was taken by the guard named Manipal.

As per preliminary investigations, Manipal was infuriated by the misbehaviour of the family, as reported by the NDTV.

On September 31, 3 men killed a local named Rupesh Basoya in southeast Delhi’s Taimoor Nagar in New Friends Colony.

The family of the victim said he was killed allegedly by drug smugglers who had a strife with him, as his brother Umesh had complained about them to the cops.

The accused identified as Akash, Suraj Choudhary, Ajay Rathi and Bunty were later nabbed by the police and they also recovered a pistol, one car from them.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More