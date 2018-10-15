Gurugram shooting: Earlier on Sunday, Dhruv's mother Ritu died while undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram after sustaining bullet wounds on her chest. Ritu's kin had first decided to take her body to her hometown in Hisar for last rites but later had a change of heart and took her back to Medanta hospital donating her organs.

Gurugram: Police personnel present at the spot where an official security guard of a district judge shot at the latter's wife and son, in Gurugram's sector 51, on Oct 13, 2018

The son of an additional district and sessions judge, who was shot at along with her mother, was declared brain dead by doctors at Medanta – The Medicity in Gurugram. The 18-year-old Dhruv sustained bullet wounds to his head while his mother succumbed later to injuries after they were shot at by their personal security guard. The doctors have said that the boy’s condition is critical and has been put on life support.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhruv’s mother Ritu died while undergoing treatment at the same hospital after sustaining bullet wounds on her chest. Ritu’s kin had first decided to take her body to her hometown in Hisar for last rites but later had a change of heart and took her back to Medanta hospital donating her organs.

On Saturday, additional district and sessions judge Krishan Kant Sharma’s wife and son had gone to Unitech Arcadia in Sector 49, Gurgaon for some shopping. They were accompanied by 32-year-old PSO Mahipal who opened fire at both the individuals in the busy market.

A video surfaced on the internet where Mahipal was seen howling abuses at the victims after shooting them. He attempted to put the son’s body inside a car but when he failed, he left the mother and the son right on the curbside of the road. Mahipal later called up Judge Sharma and narrated the entire incident to him.

After the incident came to light, Gurugram Police acted swiftly and nabbed the accused two hours later from Gurgaon-Faridabad road. The police have asked for an extended remand for the accused for extensive interrogation.

As per reports, Mahipal, who has been the personal security guard of the Judge’s family for over 18 months, has said that he was depressed due to family problems. He further explained that daily fights with her wife have made her like that. He also said that the Judge’s family treated him badly as well which triggered the outburst.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More