Gurugram shooting: Vital organs of Additional Sessions judge Krishan Kant Sharma's son Dhruv, who died at a hospital in Gurugram (Gurgaon) on Monday, have been donated, the ANI reported. Dhruv was critically injured after being shot at by the judge's security guard last week in Gurugram and he succumbed to his injuries on Monday night. The heart, liver and a kidney of Dhruv will be donated, a source said. The 18-year-old Dhruv sustained bullet wounds to his head and was put on life support. Dhruv remained critical till his death and he was declared "brain dead" by the doctors.

Vital organs of Additional Sessions judge Krishan Kant Sharma’s son Dhruv, who died at a hospital in Gurugram (Gurgaon) on Monday, have been donated, the ANI reported. Dhruv was critically injured after being shot at by the judge’s security guard last week in Gurugram and he succumbed to his injuries on Monday night. The heart, liver and a kidney of Dhruv will be donated, a source said. The 18-year-old Dhruv sustained bullet wounds to his head and was put on life support. Dhruv remained critical till his death and he was declared “brain dead” by the doctors. Both Dhruv and his mother Ritu Sharma (38) were undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram after sustaining bullet wounds on her chest. Ritu had died on October 13.

According to the police, the shocking shooting incident took place around 3:30 pm near Unitech Arcadia in Sector 49 in Gurugram where the wife and son of additional sessions judge Krishan Kant Sharma had gone shopping. They were accompanied by 32-year-old PSO Mahipal Singh who opened fire at both the individuals in the busy market. According video footage captured by eyewitnesses from their cellphones, Mahipal Singh first shot Ritu and then Dhruv and tried to drag him in the car. But when he couldn’t, he left them on the road and drove away in the same car. Mahipal later called up Judge Sharma and narrated the entire incident to him.

The Gurugram Police acted swiftly and nabbed the accused two hours later from Gurgaon-Faridabad road. As per reports, Mahipal Singh was the personal security guard of the Judge’s family for over 18 months and he was suffering from depression due to family problems. He further explained that daily fights with her wife made her rude. He also said that the Judge’s family treated him badly as well which triggered the outburst.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More