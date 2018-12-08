In another shocker, a woman teacher who teaches in a private school in Gurugram has been suspended for trying to put sellotape on the mouth of two pre-nursery children quiet. In her defense, the teacher said that the two students were making noise due to which the class was getting disturbed. The incident had taken place back in October and surfaced after it went viral. In the video, the teacher can is seen putting sellotape on the mouth of two pre-nursery students.

In another shocker, a woman teacher who teaches in a private school in Gurugram has been suspended for trying to put sellotape on the mouth of two pre-nursery children quiet. In her defense, the teacher said that the two students were making noise due to which the class was getting disturbed. The incident had taken place back in October and surfaced after it went viral. In the video, the teacher can is seen putting sellotape on the mouth of two pre-nursery students. Upon knowing the incident, the parents of the students approached the school and complained about the teacher’s act to the principal following which she was suspended. Among the two students, one was a boy and another was a girl.

Speaking on the incident, the principal of the school said that on the basis of the complaint by the parents of the students, they have taken a strict action and the said teacher has been suspended. The teacher though had said that the two students were continuously disturbing the class and often used inappropriate language.

Such type of incidents has become common in schools where teacher cross their limits and punish small kids something which they do not deserve. Earlier in the day, in another such incident, a teacher in Uttar Pradesh asked a student to clean her vehicle as a punishment to the student. According to reports, a primary school teacher in UP’s Gorakhpur district’s Khapharwa school was suspended after it was found that she made the student clean his car.

In this incident also, it surfaced after a video of it went viral on social media. After the incident video went viral on social media, the school authorities got aware about it following which the teacher was suspended.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More