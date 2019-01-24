Gurugram building collapse: Use of substandard materials for infrastructural construction, violation of government rules and lack of safety measures are said to be the primary reasons behind building collapse in the Delhi-NCR region.

Three NDRF teams rushed to the site of building collapse in Ullawas and almost 150 people are carrying out the rescue operation.

Gurugram building collapse: More than five construction labourers were trapped after an under construction four-storey building collapsed in Ullawas village in Gurugram’s Sector 65 on Thursday morning, the ANI reported. Three NDRF teams rushed to the site of building collapse in Ullawas and almost 150 people are carrying out the rescue operation.

Eyewitnesses said the building collapsed while several construction workers were working inside. Locals rushed to the spot after they heard the cries and agonising screams and informed the local police immediately.

Sanjeev Singla, SDM Gurugram said the building was unstable and was being built without any technical expertise. We are being told that 6-7 people are trapped under the debris but the exact number is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking on the incident, Vinay Pratap Singh, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner said NDRF and SDRF teams are present at the spot and the rescue operation is underway. The owner of the building has been traced but the cause of the building collapse can be ascertained only after investigation, he added.

Reports say the use of substandard materials for infrastructural construction, violation of government rules and lack of safety measures are said to be the primary reasons behind building collapse in the Delhi-NCR region.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More