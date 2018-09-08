The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced a statewide protest on September 18 demanding that the Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabasker and Director General of Police TK Rajendran be sacked and arrested. The announcement of protest in all districts against the state government has come a day after DMK extended support to the Congress party's nationwide shutdown on September 10 against the Central government over rising fuel prices.

Earlier this week, the CBI carried out searches at around 40 locations in Tamil Nadu, including at the residences of Vijayabaskar and Rajendran in connection with the Gutka scam.

“During the meeting today, a resolution has been passed over the resignation of DGP TK Rajendran and Minister C Vijayabaskar and their arrest. DMK will hold a statewide protest demanding resignation of DGP TK Rajendran and C Vijaybaskar on 18 Sept in all districts,” DMK chief MK Stalin was quoted by ANI as saying.

On September 5, DMK chief Stalin had described the raids at the residences of the health minister and the DGP as a shame on the state. “The searches have brought shame on the state. Vijayabaskar continuing in the cabinet and Rajendran as the head of the police department will turn out to be a blot against people’s rule and for the force known for its honesty,” Stalin was quoted by Economic Times as saying.

The DMK chief on Friday urged all section of people including government employees, teachers, traders and state transport corporation workers, to voluntarily support the bandh to “teach the BJP government a fitting lesson.”

