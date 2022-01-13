Twelve coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed near Domohani town in West Bengal on Thursday evening. According to the information received by Indian Railways, a lot of passengers were travelling from Assam in the train. The incident took place around 5 pm.
Following the accident, the District Railway Manager (DMR) and the (Assistant Divisional Railway Manager) rushed to the site along with the accident relief train and medical van. “Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van,” Indian Railways informed.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is personally monitoring the situation.
Personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed senior officers of the state government to supervise the rescue and relief efforts.
Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri.
Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible.
A high-level Railway safety enquiry has been ordered in the accident.