Following the accident, the District Railway Manager (DMR) and the (Assistant Divisional Railway Manager) rushed to the site along with the accident relief train and medical van. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is personally monitoring the situation.

Twelve coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed near Domohani town in West Bengal on Thursday evening. According to the information received by Indian Railways, a lot of passengers were travelling from Assam in the train. The incident took place around 5 pm.

Following the accident, the District Railway Manager (DMR) and the (Assistant Divisional Railway Manager) rushed to the site along with the accident relief train and medical van. “Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van,” Indian Railways informed.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is personally monitoring the situation.