A boat carrying 45 passengers capsized in the flooded Brahmaputra River in North Guwahati on Wednesday. The rescue operation is underway as teams of Assam Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been rushed to the spot, according to initial reports. However, some media reports have claimed that around 15 passengers have been rescued so far. The boat was on its way to Madhyam Khanda in North Guwahati from Guwahati. Besides passengers, the vessel was also carrying some motorcycles.

