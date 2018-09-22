A 24-year-old visually and speech-impaired girl was raped by a watchman for months at a shelter home in Gwalior. After that, she was forced to undergo an abortion and the foetus was burnt to remove evidence. The Bilaua Police has charged a filesheet against the nine people who were involved in the matter.

It has not been long since the case of Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes surfaced and shook the entire nation. Recently, Bihar government came under the fire of the Supreme Court and a series of probes are undergoing into the matter. However, another heart-wrenching trauma came to light when a 24-year-old visually and speech-impaired girl was raped by a watchman for months at a shelter home in Gwalior. After that, she was forced to undergo an abortion and the foetus was burnt to remove evidence.

The Bilaua Police has charged a filesheet against the nine people who were involved in the matter. Four of the nine accused are doctors, police said. The police also confirmed that six of the accused have been arrested so far and three of them are doctors. Reports said that the matter came to light when the district office of the state Women and Child Department received a complaint.

Following the complaint, an investigation team was immediately sent to Snehalaya, a shelter home located at the outskirts of Gwalior. As per reports, it were victim’s roommates, who helped the police to solve the matter, The victim’s roommates, who are also visually and hearing impaired, told the police with the help of an interpreter that watchman Sahab Singh Gurjar has allegedly raped the girl. They also revealed that the girl was being raped by him for over two months.

The police said that when the girl got impregnated, the shelter director Dr B K Sharma on Wednesday forced the girl and asked her to undergo an abortion. In a bid to destroy the evidence, they burnt the foetus. A charge sheet under relevant sections has been filed against the nine accused.

