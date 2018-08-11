Rajasthan BJP MLA, Gyan Dev Ahuja has stoked another controversy while attacking the Gandhi family. Ahuja on Friday said that Jawaharlal Nehru was was not a pandit and Congress and the prefix "Pandit" was added by the Congress.

“Nehru was not a pandit, one who ate beef and pork, cannot be a pandit. Congress has put pandit in front of his name,” Ahuja said.

#WATCH: BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja says, "Nehru was not a Pandit. One who ate beef and pork, cannot be a Pandit". (10.08.18) pic.twitter.com/faltELOAgr — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018

Accusing the Congress of playing “caste politics”, Ahuja made these controversial remarks after visiting the BJP headquarters on Friday. His comment came in response to Rajasthan PCC chief Sachin Pilot’s statement that Rahul Gandhi had learned to visit temples from his grandmother Indira Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi has never visited temples with Indira Gandhi. If my claim is wrong, I will quit my post or Sachin Pilot should quit his post,” Ahuja was quoted by Zee News as saying.

Ahuja never minces words while attacking the Gandhi family and has done so on many occasions in past as well. The BJP MLA had earlier called for the demolition of all statues and monuments named after the Gandhis while asserting that the family was responsible for most of the social problems being faced by the country at present.

Ahuja, on being asked on the cases on cow vigilantism in Alwar, where a man was lynched by a mob on suspicion of cattle smuggling, said that cow slaughter is a crime bigger than terrorism as cows are treated as mothers in India.

In 2016, Ahuja had faced backlash even from the BJP when he alleged that the prestigious Jawarharlala Nehru University in New Delhi, was a hub of sex and drugs where over 3,000 used condoms and 2,000 liquor bottles are found daily.

