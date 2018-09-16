A case has been registered against H Raja along with six others for delivering derogatory remarks at Thirumayam police station in Tamil Nadu. The case has been registered in respect to the various derogatory speeches made at Meyyapuram during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Just a few hours after BJP leader H Raja stirred a controversy by abusing a Tamil Nadu police officer, a case has been registered against H Raja along with six others for delivering derogatory remarks in Tamil Nadu at Thirumayam police station. The case has been registered in respect to the various derogatory speeches made at Meyyapuram during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The following leaders have been charged under several sections of IPC — 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to lawful order), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between two groups), 290 (causing public nuisance), 294 (b) 353 (use of criminal force against public servant), 505 (1)(b)(c) (with an intent to cause violence and commission offence by groups) & 506.

The following development comes to light just a few hours after a video of H Raja where he can be heard abusing the police officer went viral on social media. As per reports, on September 15, H Raja who was leading a Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Pudukkotai district was denied permission to carry out the celebrations in the communally sensitive area. After the BJP leader was denied the permission, he hurled abuses at the concerned police officer and further called him anti-Hindu and corrupt.

As per reports, the BJP leader also used an unparliamentary word against the High Court. Apart from H Raja, the other politicians who are facing the charges are:

Ganesan who is Meyyapuram Branch Organizer of Hindu Munnani

Palanivelsamy, State Treasurer of Hindu Munnani, Dindugal District

South Zone Spokesmen of RSS, Sooriya Narayanan

Karpaga Vadivel, Pudukkottai District President of Hindu Munnani

Agni Bala, Sivagangai District Secretary of Hindu Munnani

Ramesh, Sivagangai District Secretary of BJP

Jayam Subramaniam, Thirumayam Union Secretary BJP

