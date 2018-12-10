Hachhek Constituency Assembly election 2018: Hachhek, located in the western part of the state, is a part of Mamit district in Mizoram. This is a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes (ST), apart from 38 others constituencies in the state. The Congress has fielded Lalrindika Ralte from this seat and he is up against MNF's Lalrinenga Sailo. Congress' Lalrin Mawia had won 2013 election from this seat.

Hachhek Constituency Assembly election 2018: Hachhek, located in the western part of the state, is a part of Mamit district in Mizoram. This is a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes (ST), apart from 38 others constituencies in the state. The Congress has fielded Lalrindika Ralte from this seat and he is up against MNF’s Lalrinenga Sailo. Congress’ Lalrin Mawia had won 2013 election from this seat. The stakes are high for the Congress in Mizoram as it is the only north-eastern state where the party is in power. The polling to the 40-member assembly was held on November 28 that saw a high voter turn out of 80.15 per cent. Majority of exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in the state, with Congress emerging as the single largest party.

Mizo National Front, a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance, the regional alliance that has ties to the BJP-led NDA. The BJP is hoping to remove Congress from the state through its ally MNF, which is the biggest regional outfit in Mizoram. The BJP will be looking to register its presence in the state in an attempt to prove that it is not just a party of Hindi heartland. Christians constitute around 87 per cent of the population of Mizoram.

The Congress has been in power in the state since 2008. The voting in Mizoram will take place on December 11 along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. The elections in five states are being seen as semifinal to 2019 Lok Sabha election, given the high stakes for the BJP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More