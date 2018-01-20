Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Kumar Vishwas said that he had earlier given his suggestions but he was told that it is CM’s prerogative to appoint people. The senior AAP leader who was earlier in news because of an alleged feud with Kejriwal termed the recommendation by the Election Commision as 'sad and unfortunate'. The recommendation by the EC has also been communicated to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

The recently erupted political turmoil in the Delhi ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) just doesn’t seem to come to an end anytime soon. On Saturday morning, AAP leader Kumar Vishwas has once again hit out at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While reacting to Election Commission’s (EC) recommendations of disqualifying the 20 MLAs of AAP, Kumar Vishwas said that he had earlier given suggestions to the Delhi CM Kejriwal but he was told that ‘it is CM’s prerogative to appoint people’. Taking a swipe, he also added that this was the reason he remained quiet.

Terming the decision by the Election Commission (EC) an ‘unfortunate and sad’ one senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas said, “It’s very unfortunate and sad the action against 20 AAP MLAs, I had given certain suggestions earlier but I was told its the CM’s prerogative to appoint people so I kept quiet”. Kumar Vishwas’ comments came in after he was ignored for a Rajya Sabha seat by the party. Kumar Vishwas further added that after he was told that it was CM’s prerogative to appoint people, he remained quiet.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi High Court had refused to give any relief to the 20 AAP MLAs whose names were recommended for the disqualification by the EC for holding ‘office of profit’. The recommendation by the EC has also been communicated to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The petition seeking the disqualification of 21 AAP MLAs was filed by Prashant Patel. In the 21 names suggested, other big names mentioned are Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka), Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk), Anil Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Avtar Singh (Kalkaji), Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh) – who is also a minister – Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Manoj Kumar (Kondli), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar), Praveen Kumar (Jangpura).