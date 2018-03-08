In the Hadiya case, Supreme Court has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to continue with its investigation but not interfere with the marriage. The case was heard by a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra who observed that this was a unique case. the bench also stressed that the HC did not have the right to annul the marriage.

In the Kerala Love Jihad case, Supreme Court on Thursday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to continue with its investigation but not interfere with the marriage of the medical student from Kerala, Hadiya. The case was heard by a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The NIA, on the other hand, has said that its probe into the matter is almost complete. During the hearing, the apex court also observed that the High Court did not have the right to annul the marriage. During the hearing, the CJI added that he had never come across such a case before and said that they cannot go into the neurological aspect of the consent by a sound adult mind.

During the hearing, the CJI also asked ASG Singh to not interfere with the marriage of the girl, however good or bad it might be. Maninder Singh, the lawyer appearing from NIA has said that the probe into the investigation is almost complete. Earlier the top investigative agency had said that it did not try and portray Hadiya’s husband as a terrorist in a bid to mislead Hadiya. It is important to recall that Kerala HC had annulled Hadiya’s (formerly Akhila Ashokan) marriage to Shafin Jahan by calling it a matter of ‘Love Jihad’. Hadiya had however denied the charges and moved to SC in a bid to get released from the custody of her parents. she had also urged the apex court to allow her to go with her husband.

ALSO READ: Kerala love jihad: Supreme Court bars NIA from investigating marital status of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan

In November last year, the Supreme Court had ordered that Hadiya must be sent to Salem to continue with her medical education. It had also asked the Kerala police to provide her with security. She had however insisted that she wanted to go with her husband.

ALSO READ: Kerala love jihad: SC asks if High Court can quash marriage between two consenting adults

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App