Hadiya's father K M Ashokan joins BJP: Ashokan was in the news after he filed a habeas corpus petition after his daughter Akhila Ashokan aka Hadiya's marriage with her Muslim boyfriend Shafin Jahan was cited as a case of love jihad. Hadiya converted to Islam in January 2016 and married Jahan in December the same year. Ashokan approached the Supreme Court alleging his daughter was a victim of 'love jihad'. He also claimed that his daughter was forcibly converted by groups with links to terrorist outfits.

Hadiya’s father K M Ashokan joins BJP: Kerala woman Hadiya’s father K M Ashokan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a Sabarimala Protection meeting in the presence of BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan, reports said. He received the official membership only on Sunday. Ashokan was in the news after he filed a habeas corpus petition after his daughter Akhila Ashokan aka Hadiya’s marriage with her Muslim boyfriend Shafin Jahan was cited as a case of love jihad. Hadiya converted to Islam in January 2016 and married Jahan in December the same year. Ashokan approached the Supreme Court alleging his daughter was a victim of ‘love jihad’. He also claimed that his daughter was forcibly converted by groups with links to terrorist outfits.

Ashokan decided to join the BJP as the thought it is the only political party that supports Hindus and works for protecting their rights. Ashokan, who was a Communist earlier, has expressed his desire to support the BJP’s ongoing stir against the apex court’s verdict on Sabarimala temple. The apex court on March 8, 2018, had upheld the validity of the marriage of 26-year-old Hadiya overturning a Kerala high court order that annulled their marital union as a sham. Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Asokan had said that he will file a review petition against the order after consulting his lawyers.

#WATCH Kerala: A transgender delegation which was stopped from entering #Sabarimala temple by police on 16 December has been granted permission after discussions with the chief priest. pic.twitter.com/3S9n4453Po — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

Setting aside a 2017 Kerala High Court order, a Supreme Court bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud had said in March 2018 that the right to marry is a person of one’s choice is integral to Article 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution. Last year, the Kerala HC annulled the marriage of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan. Delivering its order, the 3-judge bench said this right cannot be taken away except through a law which is substantively and procedurally fair, just and reasonable. Intrinsic to the liberty which the Constitution guarantees as a fundamental right is the ability of each individual to take decisions on matters central to the pursuit of happiness.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More