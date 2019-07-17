Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was arrested on Wednesday when he was en-route to Gujranwala for his involvement in 2008 Mumbai terror attack case. Pakistan was forced to arrest the JuD chief under mounting pressure from India.

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed arrested in Lahore: NSA Ajit Doval met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to brief him on the arrest of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The Pakistan Police arrested Hafiz Saeed in Lahore on Wednesday when he was on his way to Gujranwala.

The special public prosecutor in Mumbai terror attack case Ujjwal Nikam has said Pakistan is fooling the world that they have arrested him. He said they have seen how Pakistan produce evidence in courts and how efforts are made to convict Saeed, otherwise, it is a drama.

Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed was arrested on Wednesday by Punjab Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department. Reports said the JuD chief has been sent on judicial remand. Ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to White House. The arrest is seen as an essential part of Pakistan to repair its relations with the United States.

Reports said the Financial Action Task Force has pressurized Imran Khan-led government to act against terror outfits in the country.

On Monday, Hafiz Saeed and his three aides including Hafiz Masood, Ameer Hamza, and Malik Zafar were granted bail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan. The anti-terrorism court e also stopped Pakistan Police from arresting them.

As many as 23 cases are registered against Hafiz Saeed for raising funds for financing terrorism in Pakistan. The JuD chief is also involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which more than 160 people were killed.

The United States had also designated Haiz Saeed as a global terrorist and it has also announced a reward of 10 million dollars for providing evidence leading to his conviction.

In March this year, Pakistan denied visa to UN officials for interviewing Hafiz Saeed. In response to Saeed’s request for delisting him from the UNSC 1267 sanctions list (list of UN-recognized terrorists), UN officials wanted to interview him. Pakistan had also taken over the control of Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FiF) headquarters in Punjab province earlier this year.

