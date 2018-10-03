The National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed that the Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed is trying to build cadre unit in India eventually to recruit vulnerable youth. The reports say that Hafiz Saeed has been using his Jamaat-ud-Dawa's arm Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation's funds to provide financial aid to poor and to admit them in their unit.

The Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa is pumping money to build a cadre base in India in the name of charity, say reports. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer told the reporters that Hafiz Saeed is trying to build cadre unit eventually to recruit vulnerable youth. Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s wing, has been providing financial help to the economically backward families for girl marriage, building houses, reports claimed.

In 2010, the United States of America (USA) declared Hafiz Saeed’s Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) as a terrorist entity. The FIF is banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and under the provisions of the Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism (Implementation of Security Council Resolutions) Order 2016.

The 3 suspects, who were arrested by the security forces last week on suspicion of links with the terror funding module in Delhi have revealed the details about Hafiz Saeed’s plan.

The suspects were identified as Mohammad Salman (52), Hawala conduit Mohammad Salim (62) and Hawala courier Sajjad Abdul Wani (34) and told the agency during the interrogation that the money was coming from Pakistan through Dubai, which is being distributed in Delhi and routed to several states like Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Mumbai.

“FII has several centres in Pakistan and is headquartered in Lahore. We have found its operations for India is managed from Dubai,” said a source.

The investigation agency suspects that the network has been spread beyond these states and the probe is underway to find its roots, said a senior officer.

