Lahore High Court allows Hafiz Saeed’s case to be shifted from Gujranwala to Lahore: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmed on Monday allowed 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s terror financing case to be shifted from a Gujranwala anti-terrorism court (ATC) to one in Lahore, reports said. The chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Taiba had filed a petition in the LHC seeking transfer of the case. Saeed was chargesheeted for funding terror activities in a case by a Gujranwala court and was named as an accused in four other similar cases. FIRs were filed against him in Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala, reports said.

Speaking on the development, Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmed said Hafiz Saeed’s case was shifted from Gujranwala to Lahore because security arrangements in Gujranwala weren’t adequate and the move will save time. Hafiz Saeed was kept at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore and the police used to take him to Gujranwala for every appearance before the court. The Pakistan police has arrested Saeed in connection with the terrorist financing case in July this year when he was en route from Lahore to Gujranwala. Earlier, the police had arrested 13 top leaders of JuD, including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki for their involvement in terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

On September 24, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) allowed 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to use his bank account. Pakistan had requested the UNSC to allow the release of monthly expenses for terrorist Hafiz Saeed and the committee allowed the request. In a letter to the UNSC 1267 committee, Pakistan had requested that Hafiz Saeed is the sole supporter of a family of four members and he is responsible for their food, clothing, shelter and other expenses and that’s why he should be allowed access to his bank account.

Saeed had also planned to move the court to retrieve the assets of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its subsidiary Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) after Pakistan’s Supreme Court allowed the two organizations to continue their activities in the country.

In 2018, the government of Pakistan had frozen all bank accounts of JuD and FIF and stopped them from collecting funds. It had blocked Hafiz Saeed’s bank account under compliance with UNSC resolution 1267 requesting an asset freeze exemption to access to frozen funds in the amount of Pakistani rupees 011,50,000 to cover the necessary basic living expenses for himself and his family, the ANI reported.

Pakistan government had also seized over around 184 buildings including schools, hospitals, and dispensaries belonging to the JuD and FIF after the promulgation of the presidential ordinance. But the JuD and FIF were free to continue their work after a two-member bench of the Supreme Court rejected a plea filed by the government of Pakistan against an interim order of the Lahore High Court on April 5 which had allowed the two groups to work as usual.

The JuD, the front organization for the LeT, is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. Saeed was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008 and he was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November 2018. In June 2014, The US Department of the Treasury had declared JuD as a foreign terrorist organization and designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

