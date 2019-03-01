The #AbhinandanMoochChallenge is currently doing the rounds on several social media platforms and people just can't stop pouring in their love for their brave hero with several tributes in illustrations showcasing his luxurious moustache. People across the country are waiting for Abhinandan's safe return and their wishes have flooded Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is returning home today to a deserved hero’s welcome. The pilot moved the nation with the courage and gallantry he exhibited under dire circumstances in Pakistani territory which has taken social media by storm. Now, Abhinandan is not a mere name back in India, it has become more of an emotion that has overwhelmed the nation with his valour and grace under pressure. Apart from the brave pilot, one more thing about Abhinandan has gained attention and that is his extended handlebar moustache.

The #AbhinandanMoochChallenge is currently doing the rounds on several social media platforms and people just can’t stop pouring in their love for their brave hero with several tributes in illustrations showcasing his luxurious moustache. People across the country are waiting for Abhinandan’s safe return and their wishes have flooded Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. People have started tweeting pictures, quotes and sketches and the one thing that is prominent and common in all of them is that Abhinandan moustache.

Moustaches are considered a symbol of manliness etc. You may have heard the adage, “Mooch nahin toh kooch nahin.” Moustaches have been at the receiving end when sandalwood smuggler Veerappan prowled the forests of South India. Now, the Abhinandan mooch will hopefully wipe-out the stigma and the swirling moustache will give tough competition to young hipsters sporting the Virat Kohli beard. Here’s to the #AbhinandanMoochChallenge!

