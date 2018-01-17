While the BJP government's move to withdraw Haj subsidy drew a lot of criticism from Muslim politicians, it is important to note that the Centre and the state governments still enjoy the privilege to spend crores of rupees on promoting different religious pilgrimages of other communities like Kumbh Melas in Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik and Allahabad, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra that starts from North India to the mountains of Tibet and the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Monday withdrew the Haj subsidy for Muslim pilgrims, saying the funds will be used for the education of women from the minority community. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the move was a part of the government’s aim to “empower minorities without appeasement”. He also said a record number of 1.75 lakh Muslims will perform Haj this year, which will be the highest since independence. “There will be no subsidy for Haj from this year,” minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told the media on Tuesday during an interaction at the BJP headquarters and said that the move is part of an effort to “empower minorities without appeasement”.

The Supreme Court in a 2012 order had also said the 85-year-old policy given to Muslims should be phased out in the coming 10 years. According to the Haj subsidy, the pilgrims were given discounted airfares by the government-owned airlines, Air India. It also included lodging, food and medical care. The Haj subsidy has often been referred to as an example of “Muslim appeasement” by the BJP party leaders and several debates have been held in the past to end the policy by 2022.

While the government’s move to withdraw the subsidy drew a lot of criticism from Muslim politicians, it is important to note that the Centre and the state governments still enjoy the privilege to spend crores of rupees on promoting different religious pilgrimages of other communities like Kumbh Melas in Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik and Allahabad, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra that starts from North India to the mountains of Tibet and the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir.

Some facts:

According to a report by Business Standard, in 2014, the Centre spent about Rs 11.5 billion on the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and for the Nashik Kumbh, the Maharashtra government had set aside a sum of Rs 25 billion. The Uttarakhand government, last week, agreed to increase the subsidy for the Mansarovar pilgrims from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. For Simhastha Mahakumbh, which is held once in 12 years in Ujjain, the Union Culture Ministry had allotted Rs 1 billion to the Madhya Pradesh government. The BJP-led Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had spent nearly Rs 34 billion in 2016 to conduct the event.

Large amounts of money are spent on various Hindu pilgrimages. For instance, the Uttar Pradesh government under Akhilesh Yadav gave a grant of Rs 50,000 to pilgrims for the Mansarovar Yatra. Under Yogi Adityanath, the amount has been raised to Rs 100,000. The Adityanath government also grants a Rs 10,000 subsidy to every pilgrim from the state going on Sindhu Darshan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh. The subsidy for Mansarovar Yatra is also given by many other state governments like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Delhi, and Karnataka. Apart from these, the Centre also spends huge money every year on the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.

The scrapping of Haj subsidy has been called a mere eyewash by Muslim leaders, saying that the policy was not to benefit those going on Haj but it was for govt-run Air India that was going in losses. Attacking BJP for vote bank politics, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked the Centre if the funds given for other pilgrimages would be stopped too.“I challenge the Modi Government to walk the talk by allocating Rs 2,0000 crores for Muslim girls scholarships…will wait and see in next budget 18-19,” he said.

At a time when BJP is already facing a lot of criticism regarding its policies for minorities, will the Narendra Modi-led government stop the “Hindu appeasement” too?