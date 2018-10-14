Since the Rs 58,000 crore worth Rafale fighter aircraft deal was signed, the BJP and Congress had been accusing each other of inking the deal to favour their party and not the country. Issuing a statement post-Rahul Gandhi's address, HAL said that it was a fad and regrettable development. It added that it may harm the national security.

While interacting with the employees at HAL, Rahul Gandhi unleashed a scathing attack on PM Modi and accused him of insulting and destroying the future of public sector companies. He added that BJP government has deprived the public sector of the Rs 58000 crore deal that was inked with French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

The development surfaces after Dassault Aviation CEO had said that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence is getting only 10% of the Rafale deal.

Recently, in a statement issued, HAL said that the NDA government had provided the full support from 2014 to 2018. The statement added that it received the supply orders over Rs 27,000 crore. HAL added that it was allocated Rs 7,800 crore for the up gradation of infrastructure and facilities.

HAL said that it has contributed immensely in the nation-building and this politicisation of its employees is a fa and a regrettable development and will harm the interest of this organisation.

