Former Vice President of India Hamid Ansari on Saturday defended Aligarh Muslim University Students Union’s (AMUSU) ongoing protest and demanded stern action against the intruders who disrupted peace inside the AMU campus over Jinnah’s portrait. He also lauded the university students for not taking violent measures in retaliation and carrying out peaceful protests. Ansari further asked the students to make sure the agitation does not become a hindrance in their academics.

In a letter written to AMUSU, Hamid Ansari stated, “The peaceful protest by the (AMU) students against this transgression is commendable. They must ensure that it does not in any way interfere with their academic pursuits. Their request that action be taken against the intruders and disruptors after a judicial enquiry is justified.”

The former vice president also mentioned that several senior members of the university have requested the city administration to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter. “The authorities of the AMU have made a similar request,” he wrote in the letter.

Hamid Ansari, who is an alumnus of AMU, was to be conferred with the lifetime membership of AMUSU but the ceremony was cancelled after the violence broke out in the campus.

Earlier on May 2, several members of ABVP and Hindu Yuva Vahini stormed into the university and created a ruckus demanding the removal of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait from the students’ hall. When AMU students protested, the situation got violent resulting in severe injuries to many AMUSU leaders.

The incident has drawn a mixed reaction from prominent public figures as some have defended Jinnah’s portrait while there are some who have ridiculed AMU’s decision to keep the portrait hanging in one of the varsity buildings.

