Former President Hamid Ansari on Thursday expressed his views on various national issues, including AIMPLB's demand of Sharia courts across the country, the recent spate of mob lynching incidents triggered by social media, simultaneous polls, AMU Jinnah portrait row. The former Rajya Sabha chairman opposed the idea of simultaneous polls, saying that it is an assault on Indian democracy.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari on Thursday backed All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s demand of opening Sharia courts across the country and said each community has a right to practice its own personal law. Speaking on the matter, Hamid Ansari told ANI, “People are confusing social practices with the legal system. Our law recognizes that each community can have own rules. The personal law in India covers- marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance. Each community has a right to practice its own personal law.”

The former Rajya Sabha chairman also spoke about the recent spate of mob lynching incidents triggered by social media rumours. He said that nobody has the right to take the law into their hands. He further said that public reaction says it all. There is a law in this country which everyone has to follow as citizens, added Hamid Ansari.

When asked if he will join popular social media website Twitter in the future, Hamid Ansari made it clear that he has no intentions of joining Twitter. He said he is happy with the computer and books. Hamid Ansari added that in terms of technology he is still in the 20th century.

In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Hamid Ansari talked about the minorities under the Modi regime. He said that there is a sense of unease among religious minorities, particularly Muslims, which need to be addressed.

Backing Amartya Sen, he said the idea of India is under threat. Expressing his views on Jinnah portrait row at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the former Vice President said that it is an old tradition in the students union to honour public personalities. He further said if you can have Victoria Memorial, what is wrong with Jinnah portrait in AMU.

Speaking on the idea of simultaneous polls pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said it is an assault on Indian democracy and called it an unworkable idea.

