Hamid Nehal Ansari, Mumbai man who spent 6 years in Pakistan jail, heads home: Mumbai man Hamid Nehal Ansari, who spent at least 6 years in a Pakistan jail, finally headed home on Tuesday, reports said. Ansari was greeted by his family members at the Wagah-Attari border in Punjab. Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Monday said that Ansari would be repatriated to India upon completion of his sentence. He had left India in November 2012 for Kabul for employment.

Ansari had crossed over from Afghanistan border in Jalalabad to Pakistan’s Peshawar in 2012 reportedly to meet a girl he befriended online. But the Pakistan government called him an “Indian spy” who had illegally entered Pakistan and lodged him in Peshawar jail. He had filed a petition with the high court in November 2017 requesting that he must not be treated as a spy as he was not involved in anti-state activities. The petition, filed by senior lawyer Qazi Muhammad Anwar, argued that Ansari had ad entered Pakistan without proper documents and he should be released immediately after spending a long time in jail.

#WATCH: Indian national Hamid Ansari crosses the Attari-Wagah border to reach India. He was lodged in a jail in Pakistan and was released today. pic.twitter.com/FYJAlAZGac — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

Future of Kulbhushan Jadhav remains uncertain

However, the future of another Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is still lodged in a Pakistan jail after being convicted for espionage, remains uncertain. India had sought diplomatic access to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in November 2018. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will begin public hearings in the case of Jadhav from February 18 to 21st 2019, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the ICJ announced on Wednesday.

In early 2017, the Field General Court Martial of Pakistan had sentenced Jadhav to death. Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa had confirmed the death sentence on April 10, 2018. On January 23, the ICJ had given a timeline to both Pakistan and India to file another round of memorials in the case.

According to Pakistan government, Jadhav was captured in Balochistan in March 2016.

