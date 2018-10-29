In a shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, people from the Dalit community have been barred from entering the temple by the temple priest due to a religious ceremony which is taking place inside the temple. According to reports, the district administration has interfered in the matter and notice has been removed, but Dalits say that they are still not being allowed inside the temple.

In a shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, people from the Dalit community have been asked not to come out of their homes for next days due to a religious ceremony which is taking place in a village. According to reports, people of a certain community are organising a religious ceremony (Akhand Ramayan Paath – reading of the holy scripture) in a village temple. While the ceremony was taking place, people belonging to the Dalit community tried to enter the temple and participate in the ceremony. However, noticing this, temple’s priest forced them out of the temple and also put a notice banning their entry citing the reason that they are not pure, therefore, they cannot enter the temple. In fact, the priest of the temple also mentioned in the notice that Dalits shouldn’t even get out of their homes.

After the matter was brought to the notice of the district’s administration, the notice outside the temple banning Dalit’s entry has been removed but still, their entry is banned inside the temple. Reports say that people from the upper caste are guarding the temple using sticks so that people from the Dalit community couldn’t participate in the religious ceremony. The district administration has said that they will investigate the matter.

Giving a clarification over his notice banning Dalits entry inside the temple, temple priest accepted it and said that it was a necessity to ban their entry because they visit the temples after getting drunk. Speaking about the notice, the priest said he only mentioned those who are not pure by their deeds, and consume non-veg, liquor, are not allowed inside the temple since there is Ramayan path (reading of the holy scripture) ceremony is taking place. He added that he is only following the tradition.

However, a man named Raju Sahu representing the Dalit community has said that the religious ceremony is just an excuse to keep them out of the temple. In regular days also, they are not allowed to enter the temple and forced to perform pooja from outside. Raju Sahu further said that when he tried to enter the temple, he got beaten up by the people and forced them out from the temple. Another person representing the Dalit community said that they are not allowed to enter and participate in any religious ceremony organised in the temple by the people from the upper caste.

