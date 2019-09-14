In August, US media had reported the death of Hamza bin Laden in an operation. the US President Donald Trump had refused to confirm the news and had denied it publicly.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed the death of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden. Trump has said that the designated heir Hamza was killed in a counter-terrorism operation at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The death news was reported by AFP. In last month, media reported that the younger son of Osama bin Laden had been killed in an operation supervised by the United States.

In a statement issued by the White House has confirmed the death. It reads the loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives Al-Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father but undermines important operational activities of the group.

Hamza bin Laden had issued his last statement in 2018 when he had threatened Saudi Arabia for war and called the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt against the regime. Later, the Saudi authorities removed him of his citizenship.

Earlier, US media reported the death of Hamza in an operation but US President Donald Trump refused to confirm the news and denied it publicly.

In February this year, the US state department had announced a $ 1 million bounty on Hamza after he emerged as a leader of Al-Qaeda. Hamza was the 15th son of Osama bin Laden’s third wife. Hamza had also put audio and video messages against the United States and other countries for their involvement in his father’s killing.

Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan under Operation Neptune Spear which was carried out by CIA-led operation with Joint Special Operations Command. Later, Pakistani militant groups vowed retaliation against the US and Pakistan for not preventing the operation.

